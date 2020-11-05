WW presents "Distant Voices," a daily video interview for the era of social distancing. Our reporters are asking Portlanders what they're doing during quarantine.
Phil Keisling is growing adept at soothing jittery Americans.
The onetime Oregon secretary of state is one of the nation's leading champions of voting by mail. He chairs the National Vote at Home Institute, where he's trying to persuade other states to adopt Oregon's safe and sane voting system.
Plenty of us could use some reassurance this week, as the counting of mailed votes in the presidential election drags on for day, and the current occupant of the White House makes up fairy tales about voter fraud.
So on Thursday night, we took a break from updating voting tallies on our browsers asked Keisling to answer reader questions about the counting of mailed ballots. The conversation was open to Friends of WW, the readers who make contributions to keep WW's journalism running.
