Amid a mammoth increase in COVID-19 cases across Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown today instructed residents of Multnomah County to refrain from holding private gatherings larger than six people for the next two weeks.
"For this two-week pause, please, please, please limit your social interactions to your own household," Brown said. "The virus can quickly snowball out of control. It's spreading at an unprecedented rate."
Brown also limited the capacity of indoor restaurants and barrooms to 50 people, including staff. She ordered all businesses to cap their capacity at 50 people as well, encouraged employers to keep workers at home, and ended in-person visits at nursing homes. The restrictions apply to five counties where case rates exceed 200 per 100,000 people—including Multnomah County, the state's most populous.
The "two week pause on social activities" will go into place on Nov. 11, and last until Nov. 25—the day before Thanksgiving. Brown says she'll reevaluate then whether stricter restrictions are necessary.
The governor's decision comes amid a dramatic rise in Oregon's COVID-19 infections—805 cases were announced Thursday, and another 770 today—and the highest number of hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began. Oregon Health Authority director Rachael Banks said 204 people are hospitalized statewide with the virus, and another 55 in hospital beds awaiting test results.
But Brown's action also appeared to acknowledge the limits of what she can do. Health officials believe most of the virus' spread is happening because of people between the ages of 20 and 40 holding house parties. The governor today demanded that those parties stop. But she didn't announce any plans to enforce a party ban—probably because she has no legal authority to police how many people gather in a home.
"I shouldn't have to," Brown replied to a reporter's question about enforcing the rules. "These measures are put in place to save lives. We're all in this together."
But Brown did warn that if two weeks of "pause" don't slow the virus' spread, she will be forced to again shut down bars and restaurants. "If we don't stop the spread," she said, "further closures are imminent."
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler applauded Brown's decision, and said Portlanders' hopes for gathering with loved ones during winter holidays hinged on their compliance now.
"To ensure we're able to gather with friends sooner rather than later," Wheeler said, "we all need to heed the Governor's direction to minimize our indoor gatherings and limit our social interactions over the next few weeks. This is the right step."
Comments