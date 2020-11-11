Hardesty is at peace with the decisions she made, including calling her colleagues "cowardly" when they failed to support her push to slash police spending.

"Whether I had a third vote [on PPB cuts] or not, it's an important vote to have," Hardesty says. "After 75,000 emails and hundreds of people writing letters and hundreds more testifying, it's clear to me that the public wants a fundamental shift—and it's clear the Police Bureau is out of control."