GARBAGE FEE INCREASE PANNED: Metro's $4 billion transportation measure went down to defeat Nov. 3, as Portland-area voters rejected the largest local tax on the ballot. Within days, the regional government moved to shore up its finances in another department. Metro, which oversees trash and recycling for the tricounty region, told cities this week it would likely raise tipping fees, the charge per ton that haulers pay to dump garbage at Metro's regional transfer stations, a change first reported by the Portland Tribune. Due to uncertainty about the fiscal impacts of COVID-19s, Metro did not raise fees during its normal budget cycle in the spring but informed partners of a $9.29 per ton increase—about 8%—this week. It was not well received. In a Nov. 9 Tualatin City Council hearing, Mayor Frank Bubenik said, "Quite a few of us were shocked by this because it seems to come out of left field," while Councilor Paul Morrison called the midyear hike "unprecedented and extremely unfair." Metro spokesman Nick Christensen said the increase, on which the Metro Council is likely to vote Dec. 3, has nothing to do with failure of the transportation measure and is needed because garbage tonnage is down while costs are fixed. He says the fee hike would cost the average household just 60 cents a month.

INMATE ACCUSED OF MAIL HARASSMENT: A registered nurse at the Multnomah County Jail in downtown Portland filed a lawsuit in circuit court Nov. 9, accusing the county of negligence, creating a hostile work environment, and sexual harassment by a non-employee after the nurse's personal information was allegedly disclosed to one of the jail's inmates. Plaintiff Tommie Norton says he received notification from his supervisor in November 2019 that his personal information had been "leaked" to an inmate named Colby "Tesla" Alpin. Norton then began receiving letters from Alpin at his home address. The lawsuit says the letters included "threats, explicit language, and personal information about plaintiff," and that some letters contained unspecified "bodily fluids." Norton says he notified the county of the unwanted letters, but the county did not intercept the correspondence until March 2020, when his attorneys sent a tort claim notice to the county for damages. Norton is seeking $100,000. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, which oversees the jail, did not respond to WW's request for comment.