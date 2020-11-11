"There will be thousands of operators across the state who will be unable to comprehend an additional arbitrary limit on the total number of people they can have indoors with no consideration given to the square footage available," says Jason Brandt, president and CEO of the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association. "We will have less paychecks to provide to struggling Oregonians, less opportunity for Oregonians to take a 'mental health break' in controlled restaurant environments, and we will drive more people to unregulated, private gatherings leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday."