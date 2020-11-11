WW presents "Distant Voices," a daily video interview for the era of social distancing. Our reporters are asking Portlanders what they're doing during quarantine.
What lessons can a government take from the resounding defeat of its largest-ever tax measure?
Pollster John Horvick has one idea: Go bigger.
Horvick, who directs political research for the Portland polling firm DHM Research, looks at the rejection of Measure 26-218, Metro's $4 billion transportation tax, as a sign of a campaign that never sold voters on a vision of something that would transform their commutes. Other West Coast cities—Seattle and Los Angeles—persuaded voters to spend on projects with far more eye-popping price tags.
He wonders: Was Metro's measure "simultaneously too big and too small"? (Of course, having Nike willing to spend whatever it takes to defeat a measure also spells doom.)
In this video, Horvick discusses a few lessons from the Nov. 3 election—not just for Metro, but for progressives who are consistently getting their tails kicked in the most diverse, working-class neighborhoods of Portland.
