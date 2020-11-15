swankcurtain via wweek.com: "I hope Mingus has a lot more to say. Expressing anger is not the point of direct action, which should aim to enlighten the populace. Provoking cops into acting like dicks isn't good trouble. Not everyone did it, but everyone kept showing up, knowing full well what the fucking plotline was going to be. Don't like a statue of some white dude who had the misfortune of being alive in a more primitive culture? Dress the bastard down in humiliating garb, and schedule a weeklong community roast, so everyone can pay their disrespect, before voting on its ultimate fate. That would teach people some shit to remember."