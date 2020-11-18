A HOUSE DIVIDED: In a move that could split the Democratic caucus in the Oregon House of Representatives, Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-Clackamas) is taking her bid to become the next speaker of the House to a floor vote. Calling for a break with precedent, Bynum says she wants a public vote rather than allowing the position to be filled in a closed-door Democratic caucus meeting. "For too long, old 'traditions' and 'customs' have prevented people who don't come from traditional political backgrounds or communities of color from successfully challenging the status quo and leading with their truth," Bynum says. On Nov. 16, Kotek, who ran unopposed, received the nomination of a majority of her caucus but not the 31-vote majority necessary to be elected on the floor without a challenge. For Bynum to win, she will have to cut a deal with at least 23 Republican members of the House and convince at least seven Democrats to vote against Kotek. In a statement, Kotek, who became House speaker in 2013, argued for experienced leadership: "As we head into the 2021 session, we are facing a global pandemic, high unemployment, a billion-dollar budget hole, an expensive wildfire recovery, a severe housing shortage, and the everyday harm of systemic racism. All of these crises require urgent action and experienced leadership."