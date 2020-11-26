K. Kofler via wweek.com: "It sucks that we need to have criminal penalties in order to get people to get on board with basic science and help protect each other's lives until the vaccine is publicly available. Unfortunately, it is in fact necessary. Case in point: I travel for work and don't have the choice of staying home. About three nights a week I have to stay in a hotel. As I left my hotel this morning in Roseburg, Oregon, I looked across the street to the local CrossFit, which was open in violation of the governor's orders and totally packed with heavily breathing bodies, which were not wearing masks."