The spread of COVID-19 rose further over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with the Portland area continuing to record infections at a rate never seen before November.
Multnomah County reported 1,363 cases to the state over the past three days. The counts on Saturday and Sunday—701 and 648, respectively—were the two highest during the pandemic. But those numbers are deceptive, because the county health department was closed for Thanksgiving, and reported just 14 cases the following morning.
The case count across Oregon over the same three days was 4,094.
The Oregon Health Authority reported this morning that the statewide death toll has reached 905, with nine more people added to the toll Sunday. All of those whose lives were lost this week were between the ages of 69 and 88.
"As we hit this somber milestone of 900 deaths in Oregon, we want to express our deepest sympathies to all the families that have lost a loved one to this virus," state officials wrote. "We must honor them by redoubling our efforts to protect one another: Wear a mask, limit social gatherings, keep 6 feet between you and other people who don't live in your home, and wash hands often."
The Oregonian reported this afternoon that a quarter of the COVID-19 cases recorded in Oregon since the pandemic began were diagnosed in the past two weeks. National health officials fear that cases will spike further, warning of a "surge upon a surge" as people continue traveling, visiting and shopping amid unchecked viral spread.
