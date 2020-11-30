"Oregon is currently suffering under the guidance of an oppressive and poorly performing governor. 2022 is shaping up similarly to 2010. There will be no elected incumbent governor, the citizenry is frustrated and unsettled, and I am a far stronger candidate than I was in 2016. The time has come for a Republican to once again serve as governor of Oregon after a 40-year drought with practical ideas that serve the people well. I look forward to meeting with you on the campaign trail."