The coronavirus has never hit Oregon as hard as it did on Thanksgiving week.
Between Monday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 29, Oregon again reached a new record high of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state.
During that period, the Oregon Health Authority reported 9,100 new daily cases—a 5% jump from the week prior. The state also tallied 398 hospitalizations—a 9% increase from the previous week and the highest weekly total reported since the pandemic began.
COVID-related deaths are also on the rise: the OHA reported 86 deaths related to the virus between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. That's another increase from the week prior, where there were 61 COVID-related deaths.
Since mid-November, Oregon has regularly tallied over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day. On Wednesday, the OHA reported 1,244 new COVID cases and 18 deaths, bringing the state total to 78,160 cases and 953 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.
