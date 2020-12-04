As of Wednesday this week, Gresham officially has a new mayor: Travis Stovall, a community leader and a small business owner. During a racial justice movement, Gresham will have a Black mayor, the city's first.
In the initial count, Stovall was only 13 votes ahead of Eddy Morales. By state law, this required a recount. Multnomah County Elections' recount confirmed workers had counted correctly the first time, showing the exact same results.
In a statement from his campaign Stovall said his plans as new mayor are to help boost the economy after the pandemic eliminated many jobs, resolve Gresham's $13 million deficit, create affordable housing, and advance racial justice.
"It is such an honor to be Gresham's next Mayor," Stovall said. "I want to thank the voters and my supporters for getting my campaign across the finish line. Together, we will help make Gresham a stronger, more vibrant and equitable city. Let's get to work!"
