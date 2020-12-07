Fifteen members of the Portland Police Bureau have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and another 40 are currently quarantining, according to PPB spokesman Sgt. Brad Yakots.
The majority of cases are among sworn officers, Yakots said. Some of the 15—though it is unclear how many—are non-sworn staff members.
PPB learned of the first positive case in late April or early May, Yakots said, and the bureau has steadily learned of one new case every few weeks since then.
Yakots says the most recent case among Police Bureau staff was reported on Friday, Dec. 4.
“We have not had a super-spread case in the bureau,” Yakots said. “We are comfortable saying we have not had a member who had tested positive for COVID infect another member.”
Yakots said that, according to the bureau's contact tracing, the majority of COVID-19 cases stem from off-duty incidents, and that the bureau is not aware of any PPB member infecting another.
Currently 40 PPB staff—sworn and non-sworn—are quarantining because of the virus, Yakots said, adding that they are doing so for a variety of reasons: They may have come into contact with an infected person, or they may be feeling ill, or a loved one is showing symptoms. Those quarantining are doing so for both on-duty and off-duty potential exposure.
Yakot said this is the highest amount of bureau members that have been quarantined for COVID-19 at any one time since the start of the pandemic.
"Out of the 1,130 members, we only have 40 that [are quarantined] for whatever reason," Yakots said.
PPB cases have not shown up on the Oregon Health Authority's weekly report, which tracks workplace outbreaks of five or more cases.
It is unclear exactly why the cases haven't appeared on the report. Yakots said it may be because the cases are so spaced out that there has not been a period where five or more PPB staff had COVID at the same time.
In other words, despite being a public agency with 15 confirmed cases and 40 members quarantined, the Police Bureau's COVID cases may not reach the state's threshold for reporting workplace outbreaks.
"If you haven't seen a workplace in our Weekly Report, it may be that it doesn't fit the above criteria," says Delia Hernández, a spokeswoman for OHA.
Comments