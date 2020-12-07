Doug Klotz via wweek.com: "One factor is lighting, but another factor is the width of the road to be crossed. Most of the arterials east of 82nd are wider than the roads closer in, so a walker is exposed to traffic for longer, and/or you'll have to wait much longer for a big enough gap in traffic. Plus, because the streets are wider (and in many cases the individual lanes are wider), drivers generally go faster, feeling unconstrained by narrow lanes or roadways. And then, of course, there's lack of enforcement to ticket drivers who fail to stop, and the fear at [the Portland Bureau of Transportation] that if enforcement was increased, the police would target people of color, as they have been known to do in many segments of policing. (They even discussed that in the first Vision Zero documents.) Additional lighting seems like the easiest thing to address, but it's not the only one."