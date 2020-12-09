Mayor Ted Wheeler issued public statements on Twitter a few days after the letters were posted on social media in July and December. He pledged to assist Portlanders who had been targeted by hate mail. Last month, he received intense criticism for not contacting a majority of people on the lists. In a text message exchange with activist Jake Dockter on Nov. 23, Mayor Wheeler wrote, "I didn't mean to give the impression that I am personally going to call 100 people on the list."