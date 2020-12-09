That's not too much of an exaggeration. Who's going to go into all of these spaces? It's not going to be these small, independent restaurateurs, who are going to get burned. Some of them are actually losing their savings or are going to go bankrupt. There's going to be a desire for people to eat, and it may not be the corner diner. It may be some chain that moves in there. It's much more likely that those will be the ones with access to capital. During what we quaintly call the last Great Recession 10 years ago, vulture capitalists came in and snapped up distressed homes and permanently put people out of the market. There's a real question about who's going to have the capital and the appetite to move in and take the place of the restaurants we lose.