In last week's cover story, WW examined eight Oregon businesses that have boomed during the pandemic. That includes dog breeders—like an English cream golden retriever breeder in Salem who has upped the price per puppy by $500 and has a waiting list through next year—and vacation homes in Sunriver, where buyers largely from California are snatching homes off the market, often for above asking price. Sales of jigsaw puzzles, blankets and wine are also on the rise, but our readers had the most to say about pandemic puppies and second homes.