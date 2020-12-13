The Portland Bureau of Transportation is trying to tackle a big threat to transit use in Portland: Bus speeds dropped 14% between 2000 and 2019.
That's part of the reason ridership has stagnated, even as the city's population and the cost of owning a private vehicle have both grown.
Last February, City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, who oversees PBOT, pushed through a new policy package called the Rose Lane Project, which was aimed at speeding up buses in certain congested corridors. (The Rose Lanes are streets on which buses will have priority over other vehicles.)
PBOT has now rolled out a slick virtual presentation showing the 16 Rose Lane projects already accomplished, the 18 that are in some stage of being done, and the 25 on PBOT's wish list as funding becomes available.
That map and graphic-rich presentation is here.
The biggest change so far: PBOT number-crunchers say that improvements on TriMet's 6 line, which runs along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, will save about six to 14 minutes a day, or 64 hours a year, if they commute on that line every work day at rush hour.
The Rose Lane Project is also supposed to improve commuting conditions for communities of color and low-income Portlanders who are penalized the most by slow buses. PBOT says the improvements to date have expanded the scope of workplaces and other locations people can reach within 45 minutes by a little over 4%, with a slightly larger improvement for BIPOC and low-income riders.
Right now, however, the pandemic is keeping people at home. The most recent traffic data from the Oregon Department of Transportation shows that COVID-19 has depressed traffic volume significantly on Portland-area roads, ranging from 6% on I-84 to 15% I-5 to a high of on 20% on I-405.
