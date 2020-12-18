At its monthly meeting Dec. 17, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission signaled readiness to move rapidly on takeout cocktails if lawmakers make them legal in the special legislative session scheduled for Dec. 21.
A third bill lawmakers will debate (only three are scheduled) is aimed at helping struggling restaurants and bars by allowing them to sell cocktails in sealed containers for off-premises consumption, a move dozens of other states have already approved.
The OLCC announced today it would take swift action on that bill if lawmakers pass it on Monday.
"The commission is poised to implement the legislation by enacting an emergency temporary rule for regulating cocktails to go," the OLCC said in a statement. "If the legislation is approved, the commission plans to hold a special meeting next week to act on the temporary rule. Already, OLCC staff are working on contingency plans and creating guidance for licensees and consumers about how cocktails to go will work in Oregon."
Portland City Council weighed in the cocktail bill, urging lawmakers in a Dec. 17 letter to pass it and the eviction moratorium extension.
"Keeping restaurants and their employees afloat during COVID-19 is key to supporting local economies and ready us for the eventual recovery on the other side of the pandemic," the five council members wrote. "We urge the Legislature to support LC 10 and its relief measures for restaurants by creating the opportunity to offer cocktails-to-go and regulate the fees charged by third-party delivery services."
