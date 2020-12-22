Latino Network today announced that Tony DeFalco will replace Carmen Rubio as the group's executive director.
The former executive director of Verde, a social justice non-profit based in Cully, DeFalco is currently the board chairman of the Coalition of Communities of Color. He played a central role in the coalition that created Portland's Clean Energy Fund in 2018.
"It is truly the honor of my life to humbly step into this role and build on the decades of work of our Latinx communities, leaders and Latino Network to build power, stability and wealth in our communities," DeFalco said in a statement. "I look forward to supporting the incredible staff at Latino Network who are giving families and young people the support they need in the midst of multiple crises that are disproportionately impacting our communities."
DeFalco takes over an organization that Rubio has built into a significant institution over the past 11 years, increasing its staff from a dozen people to more than 100, increasing its budget from less than $1 million to nearly $11 million and building a variety of economic assistance, literacy and after-school programs for constituents.
Rubio's work at Latino Network helped her earn an easy victory in the May primary contest to succeed the retiring City Commissioner Amanda Fritz in January.
In a statement, Rubio said she's confident DeFalco will continue Latino Network's success.
"I could not be happier to welcome Tony to the Latino Network familia," Rubio said. "Tony and Verde have been longtime partners of ours, and I am confident that he will continue our work to advocate on behalf of Latinx youth, families and communities across the state. Latino Network is in good hands."
DeFalco begins his new job in February.
