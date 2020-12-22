Adam Marshall Moore via Facebook: "An important aspect to keep in mind when it comes to 'cleanup' is that the contaminated soils have to be stored somewhere. Portland received all the economic benefits from the dirty businesses and practices that polluted the property. Do we now send those polluted soils somewhere else for other people to deal with in the future? Both building a cap around the pollution or transporting it to a sanitary landfill still have risks, though who is at risk changes."