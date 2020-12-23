Mayor Ted Wheeler today announced bureau assignments for 2021, notably narrowing the assignment he has given himself for the next four years.
In Portland's unusual commission form of government, assigning bureaus is one of the greatest powers reserved for the mayor. In the past mayors have sometimes used that power to punish some of their fellow commissioners and reward others. In this case, Wheeler spread the bureaus fairly evenly, but kept the traditional mayoral job of police commissioner for himself.
In perhaps the closest watched decision, Wheeler did not, as Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty had requested, give her the Portland Police Bureau. But he also did not take away her highest profile assignment, Portland Fire & Rescue while he added the significant assignment of the Portland Bureau of Transportation, which outgoing Commissioner Chloe Eudaly had previously. (Hardesty endorsed Wheeler's opponent, and such a weighty assignment will be hard to read as a rebuke.)
Hardesty wanted to keep the fire bureau for a variety of reasons but most of all because it houses Portland Street Response, the much-discussed alternative to sending police officers on mental health calls or other calls in which there's no allegation a crime has been committed.
As for the other three commissioners, Wheeler gave Commissioner Dan Ryan the Bureaus of Housing and Development Services, both of which Wheeler previously held, and kept him as the city's liaison to the Joint Office of Homeless Services. For the last four years, after running on a housing agenda, Wheeler held the housing bureau assignment, even as, at time, three other commissioners in the building showed interest in the assignment, and two years ago he took on the Bureau of Development Services.
The assignment shows trust in Ryan that Wheeler had not placed in other commissioners, to date. (The two have been on a similar side of a fight to address public, chronic homelessness downtown, with homeless sweeps among other approaches.)
Incoming Commissioner Carmen Rubio will get Parks, the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (which Wheeler had held) and the Bureau of Technology Services. Parks is a favorite assignment among commissioners, which until last year had been held by the late commissioner Nick Fish.
Her fellow rookie, Commissioner-elect Mingus Mapps will get the Water Bureau, the Bureau of Environmental Services and the Bureau of Emergency Communications. It's a technical assignment, with two key bureaus that are independent of general fund resources, and keeps Mingus out of the fray of some of the more contentious political fights, including budget cuts, likely to be at issue at City Hall in coming years.
Notably, Hardesty gave up BOEC in the re-shuffle and gets the Office of Community and Civic Life, which had a rocky four years under Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, instead. Eudaly's efforts to transform that bureau were a key part of her political demise. In giving the bureau to Hardesty, Wheeler has not opted to completely reverse course on those reforms, at least publicly. Mapps was elected, in part on his strength of his support from neighborhood associations, which had fiercely opposed Eudaly's reforms.
