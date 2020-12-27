Oregon officials on Sunday reported 1,416 new cases of COVID-19, the highest total in a week and a significant bounce from the 612 cases reported on Dec. 26.
Some of the dip in daily cases this week could be attributed to the slowing of reporting from county health departments during the Christmas holiday.
But hospitalizations also bounced, rising by 20 to 492, as did the number of COVID-19 patients occupying beds in intensive care units, which rose by eight to 105.
The state also reported five new deaths, bringing the total since the pandemic started to 1,427.
Comments