Kristin Dennis, the chief of staff to Mayor Ted Wheeler, will leave City Hall Feb. 3 to become chief of staff to Metro Council President Lynn Peterson.
Dennis became Wheeler's third chief of staff in February 2019, having previously served as deputy chief and before that, as chief of staff when Wheeler was state treasurer. Dennis was instrumental in negotiating furloughs and compensation freezes with city unions last year as the pandemic took hold.
She and her new boss, Peterson, know each other from Lake Oswego, where both served on the city council in the 2000s, although not at the same time.
"Kristin Dennis has strong relationships with leaders at every level of government in Oregon," Peterson said in a statement. "She understands the needs of people and public agencies across greater Portland. Her skills, experience and knowledge make her an incredible addition to the Metro team,"
Metro, which saw voters defeat its $4 billion transportation measure in November, has both big ambitions and an increasingly large and complex mission. It has become a regional funding source for housing and homelessness bond measures, in addition to its traditional roles as owner of the Oregon Zoo, Oregon Convention Center and Expo Center and its oversight of the region's transportation and land-use planning and solid-waste and recycling programs.
Peterson's current chief, Paul Slyman, will move to another post inside Metro as general manager of major projects. Wheeler has not yet named Dennis' replacement.
