Multnomah and Clackamas County commissioners unanimously voted Wednesday to appoint Kayse Jama to an Oregon Senate seat representing District 24. The vote made history: Jama becomes the first Muslim to hold an Oregon Senate seat.
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan vacated the Senate District 24 seat, which represents East Portland and parts of Clackamas County, after her victory in November.
Jama is the co-founder and executive director of the racial justice organization Unite Oregon.
"My journey from a nomadic community in Somalia to the Oregon Senate is a testament to where I come from, the people of our district, and our shared values," Jama said in a press release. "I'd like to thank everyone who helped make today possible and express my appreciation to the other leaders who sought this position."
Jama received overwhelming support from the community, and received dozens of endorsements from non-profits and local officials including Gov. Kate Brown and state Rep. Jeff Reardon, who removed his name from consideration to give Jama a better chance at winning.
Jama ran against Candy Emmons and Adrienne Enghouse. But during the commissioners' meeting today, Emmons asked commissioners to vote for Jama.
"While today I am willing to serve in this position, I am asking you to choose Kayse Jama who the Precinct Committee people chose as their first choice in this seat," Emmons says.
Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meiran and the other commissioners expressed their support for Jama and his work in the community over the years.
"[Jama is] one of the most thoughtful, dedicated, inclusive organizers, leaders and just people that I have come across," Meiran says. "[His] commitment to racial equity, to community safety environmental justice housing stability, economic opportunity and quality education are clear and evidenced your life's work."
