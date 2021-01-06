I think that the vast majority of people don't know the world of crime, what it's really like and how it impacts victims. And they are very susceptible to platitudes about easy solutions that ease their conscience about having prisons. I mean, these advocates never use the words "crime victim."

So do you think that the people who have pushed against that balance were lulled into a false sense of security by the success of the system?

People taken for granted that things have been so much better. But I think there's more to it than that. People decide what they believe And then they look for facts to support what they believe, not the other way around. And in my profession, we don't do it that way. We decide what evidence we have before we decide what we can prove. And you see that in criminal justice, these ideologues, they believe certain things. And if the evidence doesn't back up what they're saying, they either manipulate the evidence or they don't talk about it. For instance, if you look at what's happened since Justice Reinvestment Act passed in 2013, guess what has gone up? Recidivism.