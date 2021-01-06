The DOJ's investigation, conducted by a consultant named Lori Watson, was completed Oct. 30 and resulted in an 83-page report. It cleared Marc Abrams, the assistant attorney in charge of employment litigation for the state, and mostly cleared Steve Lippold, the agency's chief trial counsel, of allegations detailed in a June 2020 tort claim filed by Heather Van Meter, a former senior assistant attorney general. She had accused Abrams of kissing her without her consent on two occasions, and said Lippold blocked her rise in the agency because she was a working mother.