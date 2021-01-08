Responding to widespread criticism of a sluggish COVID-19 vaccination drive, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown today announced that she will deploy the Oregon National Guard to assist with with administering 12,000 vaccines per day, in "an all-hands-on-deck effort."
The guard members will first attend Salem Health's vaccination event at the Oregon State Fairgrounds this Saturday, Jan. 9 to provide logistical and nursing support, she said.
The state wants to reach its goal of 12,000 per day by the end of next week. This weekend, the goal is to administer 250 vaccines per hour with the National Guard's assistance.
Brown said she spoke to Oregon National Guard Brigadier General William J. Prendergast, IV and he agreed to deploy guardsmen.
"We continue to look at how we can use every single tool we have to swiftly vaccinate Oregonians," Brown said in a press briefing. "In that spirit, I've asked General Prendergast to support and coordinate distribution efforts with local public health. We are deploying the National Guard to provide vaccination support."
The Oregon Health Authority is coordinating with different groups to reach the daily vaccination goal, Brown said, as well as Oregon Health and Sciences University, which is tracking down hard-to-reach healthcare professionals such as in-home healthcare workers, behavioral health specialists and first responders.
OHA Director Patrick Allen added: "As of Jan. 6 Oregon has received a cumulative total of 128,700 doses of the Pfeizer vaccine and 121,400 doses of Moderna vaccine for a total of 250,100 doses. As of yesterday, Oregon has vaccinated a total of 73,286 healthcare workers, first responders and others as well as staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities."
Nationally, Oregon is currently in the middle of the pack for residents vaccinated per capita with 1.5% of residents vaccinated. It's ahead of California at 1.3% but behind Washington at 1.6%. (The state fares far less well in an analysis of how much of its vaccine supply it has used, ranking third to last in the country.)
Allen says that because Oregon's infection rate was lower than many other states, Oregon is more susceptible to another spike that could result in more hospitalizations and deaths, so it's crucial that the state administer vaccines at a faster rate.
"These partnerships and creative thinking are how we do it in Oregon," Gov. Brown says. "It's how we are going to achieve this critical mass community immunity we need."
