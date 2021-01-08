One of Oregon's most powerful Democratic political consultants today severed ties with U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) after the congressman reportedly described a rushed impeachment of President Donald Trump as a "lynching."
Winning Mark, the progressive consultancy firm run by Mark Wiener, announced this afternoon that it would no longer assist Schrader's campaigns.
"Effective immediately, Winning Mark will no longer work with Congressman Kurt Schrader," the firm wrote Jan. 8. "Comparing the impeachment of a treasonous President who encouraged white supremacists to violently storm the Capitol to a 'lynching' is shameful and indefensible."
Wiener confirmed to WW that his firm's tweet was accurate. He declined further comment.
Schrader's comments, relayed to several reporters Thursday, fall in the wake of a failed coup at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in which an armed mob of Trump loyalists stormed the building in an attempt to overturn the certification of ballots cementing Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s win as president.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called on the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and immediately remove Trump from office. If that doesn't happen, the lawmakers said they intended to proceed with impeachment.
Schrader reportedly made the comment on a Jan. 8 call with Democrats. According to an ABC News reporter, Schrader said on the call that "without due process we are no better than Republicans," and that an impeachment would further sow division across the U.S.
During his tenure in Congress, Schrader has regularly bucked the party line. Last month, he was one of two House Democrats to vote against $2,000 checks for Americans, and in 2018 he voted against Nancy Pelosi's run for House Speaker.
A spokesperson for Schrader did not respond immediately to WW's request for comment.
