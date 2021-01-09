Are you interested in the biggest story in the city? This podcast sits down with the author of the latest WW cover story, Rachel Monahan, and talks to her about how she developed and reported her examination of who is avoiding the COVID-19 vaccine. Rachel tells us what got left on the cutting room floor—and offers three reasons why she would take the vaccine today. This is a backstage pass to the WW newsroom. It's top secret, so keep it between us, please.