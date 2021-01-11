Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who has been the biggest backer of the new program says she's excited to see the program begin. "After years of working with the community to come up with a better solution to assist people who need help instead of handcuffs, executing on this promise is one of most exciting moments of my time in City Hall," Hardesty said in a statement. "This project is a marathon, not a sprint, and I thank everyone for their patience while we build something from the ground up."