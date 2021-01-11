Ngo is perhaps the single most famous media figure in Portland, and few people have played so large a role in creating the American perception of antifa as a public menace. In 2019, masked protesters assaulted him while he filmed an anti-fascist protest downtown. He has also been repeatedly accused of selective reporting and exaggerations, and of coordinating with right-wing brawlers. His practice of posting mug shots and personal information of people arrested at Portland protests has enraged many local progressives.