Oregon's five members of Congress voted with their parties today on the question of whether to impeach President Donald J. Trump for the second time.
U.S. Reps. Suzanne Bonamici, Earl Blumenauer, Peter DeFazio and Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) voted to impeach Trump for "incitement of insurrection," related to the Jan. 6 assault on Congress by Trump supporters.
U.S. Rep Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.), in his first term after replacing former Rep. Greg Walden, joined the majority of his Republican colleagues in voting "no."
U.S. Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), who represents Clark County, Wash. was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach.
Schrader's vote came a week after he initially called the attempt to impeach Trump a second time a "lynching," in a conference call with his colleagues.
His longtime political consultant, Mark Wiener, dumped Schrader after that comment and although Schrader apologized, dozens of Oregon Democrats, including Portland School Board member Michelle DePass and former state Rep. Alissa Keny-Guyer, signed onto a Jan. 12. letter urging Schrader to resign.
Schrader's spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
