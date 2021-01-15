Early Wednesday morning, a landslide near the small town of Dodson, Ore. in the Columbia River Gorge swept away 50-year-old Jennifer Camus Moore while she was driving. Two days later, the search continues, but officials no longer hope to find her alive.
The rescue teams believe they've discovered where her car came to a rest, and are actively working to uncover the mud and debris, which is estimated to be 15 feet deep, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. The teams have brought special equipment to safely locate the missing woman.
"Considering all factors, the mission is now a recovery. [Oregon Department of Transportation] will continue to remove debris in the coming days. We want to acknowledge all the efforts by those who helped in the search. Conditions were extremely challenging. One of our Resource Deputies will continue to assist the family during this difficult time," the Sheriff's Office announced via Twitter last night.
Drone footage released by Clackamas County officials shows the immense scope of the landslide: Thick mud, fallen trees and branches cover large portions of the highway, with highway signs barely visible in some areas.
Photos from ODOT show that a sizable length of the Historic Columbia River Highway—the local road that runs alongside Interstate 84 through the gorge—is now buried in deep mud and logs, and may not be cleared for some time.
