My goal is to protect Portland from the worst economic impacts of the recession, and help our economy recover quickly, equitably, and sustainably by supporting the unique aspects of Portland's economy (for example, food carts) and the entrepreneurs who are its heart and soul. I ask that you work with Director Esau, other permitting bureaus, and me to develop and propose emergency steps to speed up permit approval across all categories.

Wheeler to Hardesty on permitting and Mapps on the Bureau of Environmental Services and the Portland Water Bureau: