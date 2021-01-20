Court records show Malimon and her mother were with four other women who refused to depart from the Peace Circle monument on the east side of the National Mall, in between the Capitol Reflection Pool and the U.S. Capitol Building. Beginning at 7:15 pm, a police officer issued three warnings to leave. All six women "did not obey the warnings," court records say. "They were stopped and placed under arrest for violation of mayor's curfew."