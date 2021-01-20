I'm not sure we agree about the role of government. To me, public health, which is what we're talking about in a pandemic, that is the arena in which government should be engaged. When the federal government has abdicated, as it has over the course of the pandemic, and you have individual states doing their individual things, it's proven disastrous. That's the danger that I see in the notion that if we disagree with the policies that the governor has enacted, that's it's up to each of us to decide that we're not going to abide by them.