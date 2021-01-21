Oregon recorded a record number of COVID-19 deaths last week, nearly 200, but health officials said new infections and hospitalizations from the virus are decreasing.
The state reported Wednesday that 195 people died from COVID-19 the week of Jan. 11 through Jan. 17. That's more people reported dead in a week than died in the months of May and June combined.
It's the second consecutive week that pandemic deaths set a new record in Oregon. But many of the fatalities actually occurred in November and December—in the height of a statewide virus surge believed linked to holiday gatherings—and were slowly reported to state officials by overwhelmed counties.
According to OHA, people ages 70 and older make up 77% of COVID-19 related deaths. There are a total of 208 COVID-19 outbreaks at senior living communities and congregate living settings.
It's not all bad news: The Oregon Health Authority's most recent weekly COVID-19 report shows a 4% decline in new cases.
The total number of cases was 7,860, with a positivity rate of 5.9%, and 332 people hospitalized, a 7% decline. People between the ages 20 and 49 accounted for 54% of the cases.
Pacific Islander's have the highest rates of hospitalizations at 10.6% compared to all other racial demographics according to the weekly report. The second highest are Indigenous and Black Oregonians.
People of color have been overrepresented in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, while white people are currently underrepresented in total case count making up 47.3% of all cases last week.
