The project required the company to drill out from the residential lot under the beach and ocean floor about half a mile, where the cable would pass through the ocean floor and connect to the trans-Pacific cable. But the drilling project went awry last year and Facebook's contractor left machinery, 1,110 of drilling pipe and 6,500 gallons of drilling mud under the ocean. The company further inflamed residents who opposed the project by only belatedly telling state permitting authorities about the mishap.