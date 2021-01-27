D.A. LEVELS FIRST BIAS CRIME CHARGES OF THE YEAR: The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced on Jan. 25 that it will pursue charges in two bias crime cases—the first such cases of the new year. On the evening of Jan. 22, prosecutors say, 43-year-old Brian Miller entered a Chevron gas station in Southeast Portland and began yelling about Osama bin Laden and al-Qaida at a 68-year-old Muslim man from Afghanistan who worked there. He then proceeded to throw objects at him and followed the victim behind the counter. The victim hid in a storage room, where he called 911, prosecutors say. In the second incident, also on the evening of Jan. 22, prosecutors say Peter Eschright, 39, walked up to a 44-year-old Asian American woman and her teenage son on a TriMet bus in Southeast Portland and kicked them both in the shins. "All Chinese persons have the virus and gave it to us," Eschright reportedly told the family. Both Miller and Eschright face bias crime charges. In 2020, the DA's office pursued 31 bias crime cases and 35 in 2019, according to spokesman Brent Weisberg.