By Feb. 1, all Multnomah County renters who are unable to pay rent must sign a form and give it to their landlords or they risk eviction. Multnomah County sent out an urgent reminder three days before the deadline.
A statewide residential eviction moratorium has been protecting tenants from a an eviction for non-payment of rent since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. But there's been some confusion over overlapping policies from Mulrnomah County and the state.
Early this year, the county withdrew its most recent eviction moratorium extension and adopted the state's policy. The state moratorium has new conditions—and the one most important for renters is the declaration of financial hardship.
The type of hardship does not have to be a direct result of the pandemic, county spokesperson Ryan Yambra says, but it must have started by March 2020, when the pandemic emerged. Under this moratorium renters are protected until summer when they will be expected to pay any back rent by July 1.
"This news has been out there but now that the deadline is approaching, we're giving that urgent reminder that Feb. 1 is the key date," Yambra says. "This hardship form applies to anyone whose struggling for any reason."
A paper version of the form is available at libraries for pick-up and is available in multiple languages online.
