Now, I know what you're thinking: "A 20-minute discussion about tax law, economics, recycling plants, and carbon emissions? I bet that's a tough listen." Au contraire. We take these incredibly unsexy topics and explain how the externalities of this tax are actually going to lead to increased diesel emissions, layoffs hundreds of workers, could end a groundbreaking law from the '70s…OK fine, maybe it isn't the most glamorous of topics, but we still manage to have some fun. Also, it could change how we all live, so, like, no big deal.