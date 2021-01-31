Conneeps via wweek.com: "Coming from an outsider's viewpoint, so take this for what it's worth…and I realize what locals think of non-locals. My wife and I have been visiting Portland consistently several times a year for the last seven years. There's so much we've loved about this city. With COVID and our jobs moving to permanently remote, we considered if this was the time to relocate to Portland. This summer, though, it was very striking the changes that have occurred. I'm not referring to the homelessness or grit you get in any urban area, which we're very used to and comfortable with. This summer, the city and bits of the eastside quite frankly looked…trashed. It was striking, next-level vandalism, trash, graffiti, homelessness, etc., that by itself in pockets isn't awful, but it had clearly so exponentially accelerated in 2020 that I didn't feel like I was in the same city."