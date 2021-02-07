Simpson, a dentist serving in his 11th term in the House, is banking on cooperation from the three other Columbia River basin states: Oregon, Washington and Montana, as well as numerous Native tribes. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee and ranking member of its Energy and Water Subcommittee, Simpson is in a position to put his seniority to work, but perhaps most important in the long-running debate over how to save salmon, he is a member of the party that has adamantly opposed dam removal.