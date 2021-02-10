In the early morning of Feb. 9, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire beneath an overpass at North Vancouver Avenue and North Columbia Boulevard that was started by someone who created a shelter and was using the fire to keep warm in frigid temperatures.
The 27-year-old adult man managed to get out from the shelter before the firefighters arrived. But he suffered third degree burns on his entire body and died shortly after medics tried to treat him at the Emanuel Hospital Burn Center.
He is the second person in Portland over the past two months to die in a fire started to keep warm while sleeping outside. On Dec. 17, a person died after a candle inside their tent was knocked over and set the tent on fire.
Firefighters have responded to multiple accidental fires outdoors this winter.
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty who is in charge of the fire bureau, called for support for Portland's houseless community during the pandemic.
"I am heartbroken to learn that a community member experiencing houselessness has died while trying to tend to their most basic needs of shelter and warmth," she says according to a press release. "This is precisely why we need to urgently move forward with sanctioned camping, tiny home villages, safe RV parking, and other forms of low barrier, transitional housing that provides a higher degree of safety and stability for those currently sleeping on our streets. Moving these projects forward will make Portland safer for everyone. We can and must do better."
Portland overnight temperatures are expected to dip into the high 20s on Thursday and Friday nights, and snow is forecast through Saturday.
Comments