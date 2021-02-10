POLICE CALLED TO RYAN'S HOME FOUR TIMES SINCE OCTOBER: Portland police have been dispatched to City Commissioner Dan Ryan's home at least four times since October, according to public records obtained by WW. The incidents surrounded Ryan's Nov. 5 vote against cutting the Portland Police Bureau's budget by $18 million. The first dispatch occurred Oct. 28, when protesters arrived at the commissioner's home one week prior to the vote. On Nov. 1, police responded to a report of "vandalism" there, records say. Then, on Nov. 5, the day of the vote, police were called to an incident labeled as "arson" and another described as an open investigation. (It is unclear whether the two Nov. 5 calls stemmed from the same incident.) The most recent dispatch occurred Jan. 10, according to records. "To date, there have been no suspects located or arrested in cases associated with the crimes (vandalism or otherwise) at the commissioner's home," says Portland police spokesman Lt. Greg Pashley. Ryan's office confirmed to WW that police had been called to his home multiple times, but it is unclear whether the calls were made by Ryan or neighbors. "Over the past few months, there were circumstances in which the police were called to Commissioner Ryan's home," his spokeswoman Gwen Thompson said. "Commissioner Ryan is focused on our city's most pressing issues—protecting our unsheltered neighbors from the coming winter storm…and working with his colleagues to build a community safety system that works for everyone."