"TriMet has not received any complaints directly about this. Following Willamette Week's inquiry, we immediately launched an internal investigation," TriMet spokeswoman Roberta Altstadt wrote in an email response. "We cannot comment further as this is a personnel matter. However, while TriMet employees have a right to freedom of expression, the statements and connotations in those videos do not reflect TriMet's principles and mission to our community. TriMet values equity and inclusion as we work to provide transit service that is safe, accessible and welcoming for all."