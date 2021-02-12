Hernandez alleged a number of procedural flaws, including claims that the investigation against him took longer than was allowed; that he was given insufficient time to respond; that the House Conduct Committee never saw the exculpatory evidence Hernandez presented to investigators; and that acting Legislative Equity Officer Jackie Sandmeyer is married to a former Kotek aide, a relationship Hernandez argues should have been disclosed and was not. (Kotek reported one of the complainants' cases to Sandmeyer's office and personally called on Hernandez to resign.)