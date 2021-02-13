"It's impossible to watch the footage presented by the House Managers and not come to the conclusion that Donald Trump was responsible for inciting the deadly attack on our Capitol. The facts speak for themselves: Donald Trump spent years cheerleading violence and intimidation as political tools and months spreading conspiracies and lies about the election being stolen. He stoked the fury of his supporters, repeatedly telling them that they had to 'fight like hell' to overturn the election. He rescheduled his rally to coincide with the electoral vote count, and then sent his mob to the Capitol. He did nothing to stop the attack once it started and reportedly celebrated it at the White House. Since the attack, he has shown absolutely no remorse for the death and destruction it caused.